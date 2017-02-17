Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) opened at 56.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.71 million. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (Aspen Holdings) is a holding company. The Company conducts insurance and reinsurance business through its subsidiaries: Aspen U.K. and AUL, Aspen Bermuda (Bermuda) and Aspen Specialty and AAIC (the United States). It operates in two segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re).

