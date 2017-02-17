ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Announces Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 7.51%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) opened at 22.01 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $808.05 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.10%.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nomura raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $150,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,836.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $43,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,666.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $403,020 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc (ARMOUR) is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored entity (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, Agency Securities).

