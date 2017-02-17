Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3450-3600, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation set a $40.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 35.18 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $3,194,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 482,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $152,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,817 shares of company stock worth $4,018,421. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

