Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business earned $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.84 million.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) opened at 49.02 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 34.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company offers therapeutic pain management solutions. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing approximately 20 products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. It orthopedic medicine portfolio consists of marketed (ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC) and pipeline (CINGAL and HYALOFAST in the United States) products to alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA and aiding cartilage repair and regeneration.

