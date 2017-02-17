Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. Angie’s List had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 293.31%. Angie’s List’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) opened at 5.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The stock’s market capitalization is $341.90 million. Angie’s List has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of Angie’s List and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angie’s List from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Angie’s List from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angie’s List in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Angie’s List in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

In other news, insider Darin E. Brown sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $26,713.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Durchslag sold 38,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $322,521.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angie’s List during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Angie’s List during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Angie’s List during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Angie’s List by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Angie’s List by 151.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

“Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/angies-list-inc-angi-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

Angie’s List Company Profile

Angie’s List, Inc operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. The Company’s tools, services and content across multiple platforms enable consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, such as home, health and automotive services. The Company also reviews the providers of these services in over 250 markets in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Angie's List Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angie's List Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.