Analysts Set FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI) PT at $33.21

Shares of FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FMC Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on FMC Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $33.00 price target on FMC Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays PLC started coverage on FMC Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FMC Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) opened at 32.48 on Tuesday. FMC Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in FMC Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in FMC Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FMC Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in FMC Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in FMC Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

FMC Technologies Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

