Analysts Anticipate China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 98 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 492.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,130 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) opened at 4.84 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $153.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.53.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, (China Automotive) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Great Genesis Holdings Limited (Genesis), owns interests in over eight Sino-joint ventures and over five subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which manufacture power steering systems and/or related products for various segments of the automobile industry.

