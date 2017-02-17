Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Anadarko Petroleum’s fourth-quarter loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues, however, surpassed the mark. Anadarko Petroleum’s premium shale properties, which include the Delaware and Denver-Julesburg basins, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, are expected to be the primary production drivers. To focus on high-return assets and achieve capital efficiency, Anadarko Petroleum has been systematically selling its non-core properties. Thanks to the positive developments, the current rate of return from the company’s share is higher compared with the return from the broader industry in the last twelve months. However, modifications in laws and regulations, and competition from major integrated oil companies pose risks to the stock.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.93.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) opened at 66.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $73.33. The company’s market capitalization is $36.70 billion.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is -3.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 772,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration & Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration & Production segment explores for and produces oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and focuses on the development and operation of the Company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique.

