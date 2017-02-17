American Express Company (AXP) Price Target Raised to $84.00

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Express Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price target on American Express Company from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 79.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.19. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $80.10.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The payment services company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company earned $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

In related news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 54,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,256,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,208 shares of company stock valued at $16,639,162. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,668,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,938,629,000 after buying an additional 3,894,647 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,831,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,013,856,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,562,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,117,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after buying an additional 457,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,273,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $465,797,000 after buying an additional 350,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

