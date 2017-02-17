American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Rating Reiterated by FBR & Co

FBR & Co restated their underperform rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in a research note published on Monday.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank AG raised American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC raised American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, lowered American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) opened at 19.95 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.37.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $946.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings will post $3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings news, Director Peter David Lyons bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at $286,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 648,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 555,030 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 157,360 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components, and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), passenger cars, crossover vehicles and commercial vehicles. The Company supplies its products to automotive industry.

