Ameren Corporation (AEE) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameren Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Ameren Corporation to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) opened at 52.94 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ameren Corporation had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Ameren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In related news, insider Maureen A. Borkowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $200,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren Corporation

Ameren Corporation (Ameren) is a public utility holding company. Ameren’s primary assets are its equity interests in its subsidiaries, including Union Electric Company (doing business as Ameren Missouri) and Ameren Illinois Company (Ameren Illinois). Ameren operates through two segments: Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois.

