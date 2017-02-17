Ameren Corporation (AEE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ameren Corporation had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Ameren Corporation updated its FY17 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) opened at 52.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Ameren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other news, insider Maureen A. Borkowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $200,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation by 582.7% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Ameren Corporation to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Ameren Corporation (Ameren) is a public utility holding company. Ameren’s primary assets are its equity interests in its subsidiaries, including Union Electric Company (doing business as Ameren Missouri) and Ameren Illinois Company (Ameren Illinois). Ameren operates through two segments: Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois.

