Amber Road, Inc. (AMBR) Announces Earnings Results

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Amber Road had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The business earned $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amber Road updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.15)-(0.12) EPS and its FY17 guidance to ($0.43)-(0.32) EPS.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) opened at 9.31 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $249.68 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Amber Road has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 33,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $392,050.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 389,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $4,576,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 611,379 shares of company stock worth $7,108,069. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Amber Road by 3.3% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,437,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amber Road during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amber Road by 21.1% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amber Road by 554.5% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 287,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 243,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amber Road by 16.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 453,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

