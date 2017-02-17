Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Alkermes PLC had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 55.55 on Friday. Alkermes PLC has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company’s market capitalization is $8.44 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $1,759,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,481,510.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,451,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes PLC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes PLC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes PLC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Alkermes PLC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Alkermes PLC from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alkermes PLC from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Alkermes Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 20 products and a clinical pipeline of product candidates that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

