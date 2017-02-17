Alcoa Corp. (AA) Upgraded at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Alcoa Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $27.98 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Alcoa Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Alcoa Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) opened at 36.46 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.67 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. Alcoa Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp. will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arconic Inc. sold 23,353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $888,114,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958,767 shares in the company, valued at $492,821,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $140,624.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa Corp. by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 64,456,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,509,000 after buying an additional 7,650,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Alcoa Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,453,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,497,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa Corp. during the second quarter worth $65,261,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alcoa Corp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,136,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after buying an additional 318,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa Corp. by 56.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,104,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,591,000 after buying an additional 1,831,622 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

