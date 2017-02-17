AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) Raised to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $8.49 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AKS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.39 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel Holding Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) opened at 8.75 on Tuesday. AK Steel Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The firm’s market cap is $2.75 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. AK Steel Holding Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Corporation will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/ak-steel-holding-corporation-aks-raised-to-hold-at-vetr-inc.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation during the third quarter worth $106,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AK Steel Holding Corporation Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is an integrated producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company operates approximately eight steelmaking and finishing plants, over two coke plants and approximately two tube manufacturing plants across states, which include Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.