Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APD. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a neutral rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup Inc. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.69.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) opened at 141.87 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post $6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/air-products-and-chemicals-inc-apd-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-evercore-isi.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,652,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,342,000 after buying an additional 516,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,630,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,425,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,804,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,929,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,517,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,766,000 after buying an additional 940,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,104,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,673,000 after buying an additional 118,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.