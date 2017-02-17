Air Methods Corporation (AIRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Air Methods Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect Air Methods Corporation to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Air Methods Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRM) traded up 3.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 461,418 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Air Methods Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Methods Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Air Methods Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

About Air Methods Corporation

Air Methods Corporation is engaged in providing air medical emergency transport services and systems throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Air Medical Services (AMS), Tourism and United Rotorcraft (UR) Division. The Company’s AMS segment provides air medical transportation services to the general population as an independent service and to hospitals or other institutions under exclusive operating agreements.

