Agrium Inc. (AGU) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agrium and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Cowen and Company raised shares of Agrium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Agrium from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Agrium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of Agrium (NYSE:AGU) opened at 104.09 on Monday. Agrium has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Agrium had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agrium will post $5.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Agrium’s dividend payout ratio is 81.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CGOV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agrium during the third quarter valued at $156,688,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agrium by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 962,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,754,000 after buying an additional 750,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agrium by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,091,000 after buying an additional 735,555 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Agrium by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,406,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,436,000 after buying an additional 576,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Agrium during the third quarter valued at $48,618,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc is a producer and distributor of agricultural products and services. The Company categorizes its segments within the Retail and Wholesale business units. The Retail business unit distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise and services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in two geographical segments: North America, which includes the United States and Canada, and International, which includes Australia and South America.

