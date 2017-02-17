Agrium Inc. (AGU) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGU. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agrium and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agrium from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Agrium in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Agrium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Agrium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) opened at 104.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. Agrium has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $111.88.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Agrium had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Agrium’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agrium will post $5.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Agrium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Agrium by 0.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Agrium by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Agrium by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Agrium by 0.8% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Agrium by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc is a producer and distributor of agricultural products and services. The Company categorizes its segments within the Retail and Wholesale business units. The Retail business unit distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise and services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in two geographical segments: North America, which includes the United States and Canada, and International, which includes Australia and South America.

