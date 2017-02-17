Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Trading Up 8% on Strong Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 1,451,442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 264.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 71,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $15,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,282,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 199,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,649,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after buying an additional 286,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s market cap is $2.09 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/agios-pharmaceuticals-inc-agio-trading-up-8-on-strong-earnings.html.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally available small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic disorders (RGDs), which are a subset of orphan genetic metabolic diseases. Its cancer product candidates are AG-221 and AG-120, which targets mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 and 1, or IDH2 and IDH1, respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.