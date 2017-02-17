Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) opened at 160.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts Inc has a 52 week low of $132.98 and a 52 week high of $177.83.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/advance-auto-parts-inc-aap-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (commercial) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

