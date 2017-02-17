Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $13.05 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. RBC Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) opened at 12.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.83 million, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $32.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch Company had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm earned $821.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Abercrombie & Fitch Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,408,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,954,000 after buying an additional 767,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,643,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,724,000 after buying an additional 415,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,552,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,454,000 after buying an additional 218,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 40.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 596,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 1,109,787 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Company

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

