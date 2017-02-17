ABB Ltd (ABB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ABB’s fourth-quarter 2016 operational earnings were down 5% from the year-ago tally, but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2%. Steady revenues and diligent cost-saving initiatives proved conducive to earnings growth, but this was more than offset by tough macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. The company’s shares have performed in line with the categorized Machinery Electric industry average. ABB’s recently revamped “Next Level Strategy” helped it deliver top line growth, order improvement and margin expansion. However, on the flip side, volatility in oil & gas markets and uncertainty in the process industries will likely to be major headwinds for ABB. Also, lower capital spending in ABB’s key upstream energy end-markets will hurt its prospects. Additionally, stiff competitive environment, volatility in raw material prices and dwindling customer expenditure are expected to be major concerns.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Natixis upgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of ABB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) opened at 23.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.23. ABB has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business earned $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $167,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth $206,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is engaged in power and automation technologies. The Company manages its business based on five divisions: Discrete Automation and Motion, Low Voltage Products, Process Automation, Power Products and Power Systems. The Discrete Automation and Motion division provides low-voltage and medium-voltage drive products and systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications.

