Zotefoams plc (ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Acquires 53 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath acquired 53 shares of Zotefoams plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($186.78).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 57 shares of Zotefoams plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($188.77).

On Monday, December 12th, Gary McGrath acquired 60 shares of Zotefoams plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($187.45).

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) opened at 282.50 on Thursday. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 231.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 310.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.07. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 123.49 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTF. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Zotefoams plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Zotefoams plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Zotefoams plc

Zotefoams plc is a United Kingdom-based cellular material technology company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cross-linked block foams. The Company’s segments include Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP) and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL). Polyolefins foams are made from olefinic homopolymer and copolymer resin.

