Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) PT Set at $3.00 by Roth Capital

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) received a $3.00 price target from research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) opened at 2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The firm’s market cap is $47.92 million. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.49.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 1,099,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $2,210,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Zosano Pharma Corporation by 66.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 795,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 318,450 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Zosano Pharma Corporation by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma Corporation

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company has developed a transdermal microneedle patch system to deliver its formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a range of indications. Its microneedle patch system offers consistent drug delivery and improved ease of use and room-temperature stability.

