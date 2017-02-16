Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) to Buy

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Union Pacific's efforts to control costs. Lower costs also benefitted the company's fourth-quarter earnings per share. The bottom line not only surpassed expectations but also expanded significantly on a year-over-year basis. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) came in at 62% in the quarter compared with 63.2% a year ago. Apart from the earnings beat, the company's revenues topped expectations in the fourth quarter. The top line, however, declined on a year-over-year basis, mainly due to coal woes. Coal-related headwinds resulted in the shares of company underperforming the broader market in the last one year. Nonetheless, we are impressed by the company's efforts to reward investors. We are also impressed by the company's $3.1 billion 2017 capital plan. The plan complements the company's efforts to promote safety and enhance productivity.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) opened at 109.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

In other Union Pacific Corporation news, EVP Diane K. Duren sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $281,103.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Rogel sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $743,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,505. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,377,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,486,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,656,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 1,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $171,617,000 after buying an additional 1,513,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,558,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,583,032,000 after buying an additional 1,407,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

