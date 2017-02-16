Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (TRHC) to “Hold”

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare (NASDAQ:TRHC) opened at 15.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $251.82 million and a P/E ratio of 60.39. Tabula Rasa Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

