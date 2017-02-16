Zacks: Brokerages Set $78.00 Price Target for Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Minerals Technologies’ rating score has declined by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $78.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 178 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) opened at 79.25 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm earned $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post $4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.28%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $576,421.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,878,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,779,000 after buying an additional 107,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,713,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 222,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource-and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. It has five segments. The Specialty Minerals, Performance Materials, and Construction Technologies segments produce and sell products and technologies based primarily upon the mineral products calcium carbonate, bentonite, talc, chromite and leonardite.

