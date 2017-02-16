Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.50 Target Price for Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (ASCMA)

Shares of Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ascent Capital Group an industry rank of 195 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ASCMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascent Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Imperial Capital raised Ascent Capital Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Ascent Capital Group news, Director Carl E. Vogel sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $107,181.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at $238,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,139 shares of company stock worth $2,259,227. 8.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 364.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ascent Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ascent Capital Group by 249.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ascent Capital Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ascent Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) opened at 16.79 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $203.18 million. Ascent Capital Group has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

About Ascent Capital Group

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Monitronics, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (Monitronics) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). Monitronics provides a range of residential security services, including hands-free two-way interactive voice communication with the monitoring center, cellular options, and an interactive service option, which allows the customer to control their security system remotely using a computer or smart phone.

