Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $79.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 219 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) opened at 76.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. Alamo Group has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/zacks-alamo-group-inc-alg-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 134.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket parts and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.