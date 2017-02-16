Whitman Howard Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB)

Whitman Howard reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Friday. Whitman Howard currently has a GBX 9,000 ($112.47) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RB. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,650 ($95.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,300 ($91.23) to GBX 7,900 ($98.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,750 ($84.35) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc to an add rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($99.98) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,691.46 ($96.12).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 6894.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 48.42 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,891.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,067.17. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,839.08 and a 12-month high of GBX 7,786.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

