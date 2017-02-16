Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr upgraded Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Whiting Petroleum Corporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. KLR Group upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) opened at 11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company’s market capitalization is $3.16 billion.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/whiting-petroleum-corporation-wll-given-buy-rating-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 10.5% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,048,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 99,564 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 36.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 18,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin regions of the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.