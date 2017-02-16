Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Given “Positive” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital Corporation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.46.

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 76.01 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The firm’s market cap is $21.90 billion.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post $8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Western Digital Corporation’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $465,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 5,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $352,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,098 shares of company stock valued at $16,230,517 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 511.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 112.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 724.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 1,465.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

