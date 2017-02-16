Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays PLC

Stock analysts at Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) traded down 0.98% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 549,626 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $185.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.29 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

"Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays PLC"

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 50,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,259,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,105,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,938,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 121,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $5,812,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,238 shares of company stock worth $29,235,893 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 73.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposits, lending, treasury management and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (the Bank). The Company’s segments are Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Northern California, Central Business Line (CBL), and Corporate & Other.

