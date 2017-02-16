Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) is scheduled to post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect Wabco Holdings to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) opened at 116.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. Wabco Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.77.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/wabco-holdings-inc-wbc-set-to-announce-earnings-on-friday.html.

WBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabco Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Wabco Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Wabco Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wabco Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Wabco Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Wabco Holdings Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells systems controlling braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, as well transmission automation and air management systems for commercial vehicles.

