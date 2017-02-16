Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $6.86. Vonage Holdings Corp. shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 7,575,286 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vonage Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm earned $247 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 414,913 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $3,091,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,657,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,297,138.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antoine Jamous sold 150,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,214,913 shares of company stock valued at $22,629,102. Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Geduld E E bought a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.25.

“Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/vonage-holdings-corp-vg-shares-gap-down-after-earnings-miss.html.

Vonage Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and business communication solutions across multiple devices. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP)-based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.