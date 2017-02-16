Visa Inc. (V) Cut to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $90.75 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) opened at 87.54 on Thursday. Visa has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,361,034.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

