Versum Materials Inc. (VSM) PT Set at $33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) has been assigned a $33.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSM. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Versum Materials in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Versum Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Versum Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Versum Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) opened at 29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. Versum Materials has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Versum Materials will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica D. Feather-Bowman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,318.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George G. Bitto bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $197,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,003.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $744,360 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Versum Materials by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,456,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,081,000 after buying an additional 3,910,242 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Versum Materials by 11,950.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,959,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,078,000 after buying an additional 2,935,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,676,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,850,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets.

