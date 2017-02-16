Vernalis plc (LON:VER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 104 ($1.30) price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 236.84% from the stock’s previous close.

VER has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Vernalis plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Panmure Gordon cut their price objective on shares of Vernalis plc from GBX 76 ($0.95) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vernalis plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Vernalis plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vernalis plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.50 ($0.92).

Shares of Vernalis plc (LON:VER) opened at 30.875 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 162.46 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.68. Vernalis plc has a one year low of GBX 29.81 and a one year high of GBX 65.00.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/vernalis-plc-ver-rating-reiterated-by-stifel-nicolaus.html.

Vernalis plc Company Profile

Vernalis plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial, which covers all areas relating to the commercial sale of pharmaceutical products, the manufacture and distribution directly related to that activity, and Research and Development, which includes all activities related to the research and development of pharmaceutical products for a range of medical disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Vernalis plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vernalis plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.