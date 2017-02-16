Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Veritiv Corporation’s rating score has improved by 44.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $54.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Veritiv Corporation an industry rank of 210 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Veritiv Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,756,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $75,286,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv Corporation by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 740,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 635,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Veritiv Corporation by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 583,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,295,000 after buying an additional 50,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veritiv Corporation by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 76,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veritiv Corporation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv Corporation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) opened at 56.00 on Monday. Veritiv Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

About Veritiv Corporation

Veritiv Corporation (Veritiv) is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility and logistics solutions. Veritiv operates through four segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format and specialty paper products, graphics consumables and graphics equipment.

