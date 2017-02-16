Veltyco Group PLC (VLTY) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.45) target price on shares of Veltyco Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY) opened at 41.50 on Tuesday. Veltyco Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.53.

About Veltyco Group PLC

Veltyco Group plc, formerly Velox3 plc, is a marketing company. The Company is focused on gaming, binary options and lottery operations. The Company is focused on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for the activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery and binary options, such as Betsafe (online casino and sports betting), Lottopalace (lottery) and Option888 (binary options).

