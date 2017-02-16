Valener’s (VNR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. TD Securities currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNR. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Valener in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Valener from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Valener from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.20.

Valener (TSE:VNR) opened at 20.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. Valener has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/valeners-vnr-hold-rating-reiterated-at-td-securities.html.

In other news, Director Gwen Klees acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,420.00.

Valener Company Profile

Valener Inc is a Canada-based energy company. The Company holds interests in Gaz Metro Limited Partnership (Gaz Metro), whose core operations are natural gas distribution in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution in Vermont. The Company also owns indirect interests in wind farms through its subsidiaries, Valener Eole Inc and Valener Eole 4 Inc, which have approximately 154 turbines and an installed capacity of 340 megawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for Valener Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valener Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.