US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. US Foods Holding Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods Holding Corp updated its FY17 guidance to $1.26-1.40 EPS.

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) opened at 27.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 42.37. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

In other news, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $538,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp by 162.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp by 1,089.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 535,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 490,067 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp during the second quarter valued at about $17,704,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp during the second quarter valued at about $12,120,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp by 544.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 52,071 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research note on Friday, January 13th. RBC Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of US Foods Holding Corp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

About US Foods Holding Corp

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. It conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc It markets and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States.

