United Security Bancshares Inc. (FUSB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) opened at 14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

