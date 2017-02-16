Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

UNS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.50.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) opened at 33.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. Uni Select has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/uni-select-inc-uns-receives-outperform-rating-from-scotiabank.html.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc is a distributor of automotive refinish and industrial paint, and related products across North America, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Paint and related products, Automotive products, and Corporate and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.