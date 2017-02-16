Uni Select Inc (UNS) PT Raised to C$39.00

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Laurentian currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNS. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Uni Select in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uni Select presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Shares of Uni Select (TSE:UNS) opened at 33.97 on Friday. Uni Select has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc is a distributor of automotive refinish and industrial paint, and related products across North America, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Paint and related products, Automotive products, and Corporate and others.

