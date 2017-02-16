Uni Select Inc (UNS) PT Raised to C$38.00

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNS. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Uni Select in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni Select presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) opened at 33.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. Uni Select has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.98.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc is a distributor of automotive refinish and industrial paint, and related products across North America, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Paint and related products, Automotive products, and Corporate and others.

