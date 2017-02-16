Udg Healthcare PLC (UDG) PT Raised to GBX 760

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 730 ($9.12) to GBX 760 ($9.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UDG. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a report on Monday, October 24th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 746 ($9.32) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Davy Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 730 ($9.12) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.86 ($9.07).

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) opened at 666.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.64 billion. Udg Healthcare PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 512.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 695.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 658.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 646.79.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/udg-healthcare-plc-udg-pt-raised-to-gbx-760.html.

About Udg Healthcare PLC

UDG Healthcare plc, formerly United Drug plc, is a healthcare services provider in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Company operates in three segments. The Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services segment is engaged in the provision of sales, marketing and healthcare communications services to pharmaceutical companies, and it also provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services to over 300 healthcare companies in approximately 20 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.