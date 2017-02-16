TransUnion (TRU) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.835-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on TransUnion from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at 37.35 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.44 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion, formerly TransUnion Holding Company, Inc, is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through three segments: US Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses.

